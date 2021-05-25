UK trade with EU slumps as Brexit takes its toll – ONS
Published
The impact of Brexit on trading with Europe has been laid bare by official figures revealing that UK trade in goods with EU countries has plunged by nearly a quarter.Full Article
Published
The impact of Brexit on trading with Europe has been laid bare by official figures revealing that UK trade in goods with EU countries has plunged by nearly a quarter.Full Article
The ONS revealed that total trade in goods with EU countries tumbled by 23.1% in the first quarter compared with three years ago.