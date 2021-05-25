Tory MP Rob Roberts set for six week suspension for sexual misconduct
Tory MP Rob Roberts faces being suspended from the Commons for six weeks after a complaints panel found he broke Parliament’s sexual misconduct policy.Full Article
An independent panel found that Delyn MP Rob Roberts made repeated and unwanted sexual advances towards another man