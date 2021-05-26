Football rumours from the media

Wolves do not want to lose *Ruben Neves *but are willing to listen to the right offer if it would help the club’s rebuild, according to the Express and Star. Since signing from Porto in 2017 the midfielder has helped his side secure promotion from the Championship, earn two seventh-places in the Premier League as well as appearances in an FA Cup semi-final and the quarter-finals of the Europa League. The paper reports Wolves will only listen to offers for the Portugal international, 24, of at least £45 million as they look to transform their attack.