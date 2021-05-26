Reports in The Sun and Metro on Wednesday say the Prime Minister wished to be infected with the deadly bug to prove it was harmless.Full Article
Boris Johnson 'wanted Chris Whitty to infect him with Covid on live TV'
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Transport Secretary 'never' heard PM refer to Covid-19 as 'kung flu'
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps denies claims that Boris Johnson called Covid-19 “kung flu” and considered being injected with..
More coverage
UK embarks on major reopening despite fears over COVID variant
Al Jazeera STUDIO
People can now meet indoors in England, Scotland and Wales, but caution urged as a variant first found in India spreads.
UK warns new coronavirus variant may delay reopening
Al Jazeera STUDIO
Whitty warns of ‘net disadvantage’ in moving vaccines to younger people
PA - Press Association STUDIO