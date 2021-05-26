Ross County: Malky Mackay set to be appointed manager
BBC Local News: Highlands and Islands -- Malky Mackay is set for his first job as manager in six years with Ross County expected to appoint him as John Hughes' successor.Full Article
Mackay has been looking for a return to the front line after his four years as national performance director came to an end last..