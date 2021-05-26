Dominic Cummings: when public needed us most, Government failed
People died unnecessarily because of Government failings during the coronavirus pandemic, Dominic Cummings told MPs.Full Article
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was disastrously slow to impose a lockdown in 2020 because he thought COVID-19 was a scare..
Boris Johnson has defended the Government's handling of the pandemic in PMQs, saying "none of the decisions have been easy".Labour..