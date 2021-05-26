For the first time in history a multinational oil company, Royal Dutch Shell, has been ordered in court to cut its carbon emissions in order to protect the environment from climate change.Full Article
Shell ordered to reduce emissions by 45% by 2030 in landmark ruling
