Dominic Cummings says he heard Boris Johnson say he would rather "let the bodies pile high" than hit the economy again with a third lockdown.Full Article
Dominic Cummings says he heard PM say 'let the bodies pile high'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Cummings: Johnson 'unfit' to lead
ODN
Dominic Cummings says his relationship with Boris Johnson "took a dive" because the prime minister knew Cummings thought him "unfit..
Cummings: PM did say 'let the bodies pile high'
Sky News UK Studios
Johnson denies saying he would rather let bodies pile high than lock down again
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Sir Keir Starmer calls for 'full and transparent investigation' into Downing Street allegations
PA - Press Association STUDIO