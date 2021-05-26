The Very Hungry Caterpillar author Eric Carle dies aged 91
Published
Eric Carle, author of well-known children’s book The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has died aged 91, his family said.Full Article
Published
Eric Carle, author of well-known children’s book The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has died aged 91, his family said.Full Article
Eric Carle, author of the classic children's book "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" died on Sunday (5/23), according to his family and..
The children's author had works that included The Very Hungry Caterpillar.