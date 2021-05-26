BBC Proms to welcome back audiences - and Rule, Britannia!
The 2021 season will go ahead this summer with 52 concerts in front of live audiences, the BBC says.Full Article
The BBC Proms will return this summer at the Royal Albert Hall - complete with an audience and Rule, Britannia!
