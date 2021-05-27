Piers Morgan 'returns' to Good Morning Britain in plea for votes
Essex Chronicle0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Piers Morgan returns to Good Morning Britain for the first time since his exit
Piers joined his co-host Susanna Reid for the first time since the row that ensued over his comments about Meghan Markle.
Daily Record
Piers Morgan returns to Good Morning Britain for first time since leaving
The ITV1 daytime TV favourite recounted Piers and Susanna's best bits over the past year
Tamworth Herald