Covid: Too early to say if England's lockdown can lift on 21 June - Hancock
Published
The health secretary says he "desperately" wants rules to ease on 21 June but will only do so if safe.Full Article
Published
The health secretary says he "desperately" wants rules to ease on 21 June but will only do so if safe.Full Article
The last stage of England's roadmap out of lockdown is planned to happen on June 21
The Mayor of London has said he would not support another tiered Covid-19 restrictions system.The rise in cases of the highly..