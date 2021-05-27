Too early to say whether June 21 restriction lifting will go ahead
Published
Figures show that coronavirus cases are rising in some parts of the country but hospital admissions remain low.Full Article
Published
Figures show that coronavirus cases are rising in some parts of the country but hospital admissions remain low.Full Article
'I think it’s very much in the balance and the data collected in the next two to three weeks will determine that'
lev radin/Shutterstock
Washington D.C., May 24, 2021 / 18:30 pm (CNA).
Dioceses in the state of New York..