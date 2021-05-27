Friends fans were all hooked by one thing in particular during the show's 10-year-run - the on-and-off relationship between Ross and Rachel.Full Article
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer almost hooked up in real life
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Reveal They Had Feelings for Each Other on 'Friends'
Wibbitz Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer
Reveal They Had Feelings for
Each Other on ‘Friends’.
Jennifer Aniston and..
More coverage
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer wanted romance away from cameras
Daily Record
Fans go wild as they discover Friends stars Rachel and Ross fancied each other in real life after revealed on Friends Reunion.