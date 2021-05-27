Edwin Poots officially ratified as new leader of Democratic Unionist Party
Edwin Poots has been officially ratified as the new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party.Full Article
New DUP leader Edwin Poots has insisted the party is not divided, despite a heated meeting to confirm him as the next leader last..
Stormont Agriculture minister Edwin Poots vowed to be the “authentic voice” of unionism as he was elected as the new leader the..
The leader-designate of the Democratic Unionist Party defends the ousting of Arlene Foster in an interview with BBC News NI.