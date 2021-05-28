Columnist Darren McGarvey says the "incompetence, lack of transparency and bureaucratic intransigence in the corridors of power" have been laid bare by Dominic CummingsFull Article
Dominic Cummings chaos doesn't show Britain in crisis - it’s how it works
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson 'unfit' to lead Britain through coronavirus, his former adviser Dominic Cummings says
SBS
Mr Cummings likened political leadership during the crisis to an out-of-control shopping trolley and "lions led by donkeys" and..