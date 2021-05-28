Covid-19: Up to 75% of new UK cases could be Indian variant - Matt Hancock
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Health Secretary Matt Hancock says it is "critical" to monitor the link between cases and hospitalisations.Full Article
Matt Hancock has announced that estimates show up to three quarters of all new COVID-19 cases are of the Indian variant.
It comes after the new Indian variant has rapidly spread to eight ares in England