Boris Johnson warns Indian variant surge could delay June 21 lockdown plan
Published
Cases of the variant have doubled in the last week sparking fresh concerns over stage four of Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown.Full Article
Published
Cases of the variant have doubled in the last week sparking fresh concerns over stage four of Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown.Full Article
Scientists have questioned Boris Johnson's plan to loosen coronavirus rules on Monday, given the spread of the Indian variant.
Andy Burnham says a local lockdown would “go down like a lead balloon” in Greater Manchester, “because they didn’t work..
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that the British public would want the government to “rule nothing out” after being asked..