Covid in Scotland: Glasgow to remain in level three lockdown
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- The city will continue to be the only part of Scotland still under tougher Covid restrictions.Full Article
Nicola Sturgeon has announced that Covid-19 restrictions will be eased in parts of Scotland on Saturday, but much of the country..
Glasgow and Moray will remain in Level 3 of Scotland’s five-tier system of coronavirus restrictions on Monday as the rest of the..