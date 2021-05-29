Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel prepared for penalties
Published
Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel believe any one of their players could boss a Champions League final shoot-out on Saturday night.Full Article
Published
Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel believe any one of their players could boss a Champions League final shoot-out on Saturday night.Full Article
Manchester City face Chelsea in an all-English Champions League final with the Manchester club hoping to win the trophy for the..
Chelsea lock horns with Manchester City in the final of the UEFA Champions League on Saturday evening and Thomas Tuchel will be..