Premier League Darts 2021: Jonny Clayton takes title at first attempt
Published
BBC Local News: South West Wales -- Wales' Jonny Clayton beats Jose de Sousa 11-5 in the final to become Premier League Darts champion for the first time.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: South West Wales -- Wales' Jonny Clayton beats Jose de Sousa 11-5 in the final to become Premier League Darts champion for the first time.Full Article
Wales' Jonny Clayton beats Jose de Sousa 11-5 in the final to become Premier League Darts champion for the first time.
Wales' Jonny Clayton beat Dmitri van den Bergh to claim the final spot in this evening's Premier League Darts play-offs.