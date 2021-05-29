How Brentford bounced back from last season’s heartbreak to win promotion
Published
Brentford have reached the Premier League after a 2-0 win over Swansea in the Championship play-off final.Full Article
Published
Brentford have reached the Premier League after a 2-0 win over Swansea in the Championship play-off final.Full Article
Brentford secured promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history with a 2-0 victory over Swansea City in..
Having lost the play-off final last season, Brentford went one better this time to win promotion