Brentford reach Premier League for first time with play-off win over Swansea
Published
Brentford made it 10th time lucky as they beat 10-man Swansea 2-0 in the Championship play-off final to reach the Premier League for the first time.Full Article
Published
Brentford made it 10th time lucky as they beat 10-man Swansea 2-0 in the Championship play-off final to reach the Premier League for the first time.Full Article
Brentford are into the Premier League for the first time ever after seeing off Swansea in the Championship play-off, with record..
Brentford overcame Bournemouth and will now face Swansea City or Barnsley in the Championship play-off final at Wembley in a bid to..