Boris Johnson marries Carrie Symonds in secret Westminster ceremony - reports
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds married in secret ceremony – reports
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Boris Johnson has reportedly married Carrie Symonds in a ceremony planned in strict secrecy.The pair are said to have exchanged..
More coverage
Boris and Carrie 'tie the knot' in secret wedding ceremony
Hull Daily Mail
Boris Johnson married Carrie Symonds with only a few guests in attendance, reports say