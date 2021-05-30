Two die and 20 injured as gunmen shoot into crowd at banquet hall
Published
Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in Florida, police in the US have said.Full Article
Published
Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in Florida, police in the US have said.Full Article
A manhunt was underway in the Miami area early Sunday after three gunmen opened fire on a crowd of people at a banquet hall,..
A manhunt was underway in the Miami area early Sunday after three gunmen opened fire on a crowd of people at a banquet hall,..