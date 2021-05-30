County Championship: Lancashire beat Yorkshire by an innings and 79 runs
Published
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Lancashire beat Yorkshire by an innings and 79 runs as Saqib Mahmood takes five second-innings wickets.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Lancashire beat Yorkshire by an innings and 79 runs as Saqib Mahmood takes five second-innings wickets.Full Article
BBC Local News: Humberside -- Dawid Malan hits 199 to help Yorkshire end day three 207 runs ahead, needing all 10 Sussex..