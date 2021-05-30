Blackburn overtakes Bolton with highest Covid-19 case rates in UK
Published
Blackburn with Darwen has replaced Bolton as the area of the UK with the highest rate of new cases of Covid-19.Full Article
Published
Blackburn with Darwen has replaced Bolton as the area of the UK with the highest rate of new cases of Covid-19.Full Article
Bolton in Greater Manchester continues to have the highest rate
Bolton in Greater Manchester continues to have the highest rate, with 1,296 new cases in the seven days to May 20 - the equivalent..
Although the infection rate is above 50 in several parts o the region, case numbers still remain very low