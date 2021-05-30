Hundreds of vehicles join convoy in tribute to toddler killed by gas blast
Published
Hundreds of vehicles have driven in convoy along the Morecambe Promenade in memory of a toddler killed by a gas explosion.Full Article
Published
Hundreds of vehicles have driven in convoy along the Morecambe Promenade in memory of a toddler killed by a gas explosion.Full Article
Hundreds of vehicles have driven in convoy along the Morecambe Promenade in memory of a toddler killed by a gas explosion.
Vehicles decorated in characters from Paw Patrol are driven in tribute to the toddler George Hinds.