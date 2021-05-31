Countries on the green, amber, and red list and what it means
Bishops Stortford Observer0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Heathrow opens dedicated facility for red list passengers
Sky News
Heathrow has opened a dedicated terminal for passengers on direct flights from red list countries, following concerns that they..
More coverage
Katie Price slams lack of Covid-19 checks at airport
Cover Video STUDIO
Katie and her fiancé Carl Woods flew to Portugal last week for a whirlwind holiday.
Travel rules for green, amber and red countries
Gloucester Citizen