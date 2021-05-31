Gareth Southgate using data to help whittle down England squad for Euro 2020
Published
Gareth Southgate and his coaching staff are drilling into data as England whittle their expanded group down to a final Euro 2020 squad.Full Article
Published
Gareth Southgate and his coaching staff are drilling into data as England whittle their expanded group down to a final Euro 2020 squad.Full Article
PAUL MERSON COLUMN: Gareth Southgate has to cut his England squad down for Euro 2020 the right way; PLUS Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's..
Grealish is hoping to make the cut for Gareth Southgate's final England Euro 2020 squad