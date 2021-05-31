When asked about the possibility of a delay to freedom from restrictions, Environment Secretary George Eustice said nothing could be ruled out.Full Article
Experts warn jabs giving ‘false sense of security’ amid calls to delay unlocking
Hertfordshire Mercury0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Experts warn jabs giving ‘false sense of security’
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The UK’s vaccination programme is offering a “false sense of security” amid a mounting third wave of infections, according to..