Covid: Guernsey has single new confirmed case
Published
BBC Local News: Channel Islands - Guernsey -- The government says it is too early to know if the latest case is a virus variant of concern.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Channel Islands - Guernsey -- The government says it is too early to know if the latest case is a virus variant of concern.Full Article
Speculation is rife in Thailand that Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-ocha will dissolve the House of Representatives before the..
A new rapid coronavirus test developed by KAUST scientists can deliver highly accurate results in less than 15..