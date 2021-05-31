Bank Holiday Monday sets UK’s hottest day of the year so far
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Bank Holiday Monday UK’s hottest day of the year so far
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Bank Holiday Monday is the warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures expected to continue to climb in parts of the UK.
-
Bank Holiday Monday UK’s hottest day of the year so far
Belfast Telegraph
-
In pictures: Britain basks in bank holiday sunshine
Belfast Telegraph
More coverage
Bank Holiday Monday to be 'hottest day of the year' with 23C heat predicted
Sevenoaks Chronicle
The Bank Holiday weekend has been nice and sunny so far - and it's only getting better
Hull set for hottest day of the year on Bank Holiday Monday
Hull Daily Mail
Grimsby set for hottest day of the year on Bank Holiday Monday
Grimsby Telegraph