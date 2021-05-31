In pictures: Bank Holiday Monday brings hottest day of the year
After weeks of gloomy weather, people made the most of the warmer temperatures over the long weekend.Full Article
A hot sunny day in Cornwall, UK, brought many beach goers to the surfing beach of Fistral Bay Newquay, on Monday (May 31).
The scorching bank holiday weather is set to continue into half term in many places