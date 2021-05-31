Michelle, a mum of two, says she had been 'close to death' after admitting she had been consuming as much as a bottle of vodka a day.Full Article
Liberty X's Michelle Heaton reunited with children after cocaine and booze rehab
Daily Record0 shares 4 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Michelle Heaton: I was on a suicide mission during alcohol battle
Michelle Heaton was on a “suicide mission” during three-year battle with alcohol and cocaine addiction, as she spoke following..
Bang Media International Limited
Michelle Heaton says she was 'days from death' after cocaine and booze binges
The Liberty X star has revealed she was knocking back two bottles of wine and a bottle of vodka a day
Tamworth Herald