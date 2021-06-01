Kids could have to stay in class half an hour longer as schools desperately attempt to recover lost teaching time.Full Article
School days made 30 minutes longer to help children catch up after Covid
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
UK reception class battled fierce winds to raise money to double-vaccinate people in India
SWNS STUDIO
Meet the inspiring reception class that battled fierce winds last Friday to raise enough money to double-vaccinate over 805 people..
India Banks On 15-Minute COVID Self-Test
Eurasia Review
-
In NY, vaccinated teens can enter raffle for free college
SeattlePI.com
-
Moderna says its COVID-19 shot works in kids as young as 12
SeattlePI.com
More coverage
Watch: Irish grandad reunites with his grandchildren after SEVEN MONTHS APART
SWNS STUDIO
This is the tear-jerking moment a grandad was reunited with his grandchildren after seven months apart.George Johnston, 70, had not..