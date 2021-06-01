Scots living in several local authority areas can look forward to an easing of lockdown restrictions from Saturday.Full Article
What you can and can't do in Level 1 lockdown in Scotland
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Nicola Sturgeon confirms lockdown easing to be delayed across parts of Scotland
Daily Record
The Scottish Government had hoped to move all 32 council areas down to Level 1 of lockdown by June 7 but such a move has been..
More coverage
Glasgow and Moray to remain in Level 3 coronavirus restrictions
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Glasgow and Moray will remain in Level 3 of Scotland’s five-tier system of coronavirus restrictions on Monday as the rest of the..