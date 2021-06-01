We’re turning the Labour Party around, Sir Keir Starmer says
Published
Sir Keir Starmer believes he is “turning the party around” as he said Labour needed to stop looking inwards to make inroads to electoral success.Full Article
Published
Sir Keir Starmer believes he is “turning the party around” as he said Labour needed to stop looking inwards to make inroads to electoral success.Full Article
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer talked about his mother's illness and death with Piers Morgan.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for the inquiry on the Government's handling of the pandemic to be fast-forwarded in..