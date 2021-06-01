Jennifer Aniston still ‘basking in all the love’ from Friends reunion
Published
Jennifer Aniston said she is still “basking in all the love” from the Friends reunion as she shared more behind-the-scenes pictures from the set.Full Article
Published
Jennifer Aniston said she is still “basking in all the love” from the Friends reunion as she shared more behind-the-scenes pictures from the set.Full Article
"Love you two so much! ❤️," Jennifer Aniston wrote in the comments section of the photo
(Warning: This post contains spoilers for HBO Max’s “Friends: The Reunion.”)
“Friends” fans have been waiting..