Lawyers say Birmingham Clean Air Zone will pave way for charges in other cities
Published
The Clean Air Zone in Birmingham is set to be a pivotal moment that starts a new era of crackdowns on vehicle pollution in UK cities.Full Article
Published
The Clean Air Zone in Birmingham is set to be a pivotal moment that starts a new era of crackdowns on vehicle pollution in UK cities.Full Article
Drivers of polluting passenger cars will have to pay £8 a day to enter the UK's first CAZ for cars
Birmingham has today..