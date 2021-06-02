The Belfast-born chairman of one of the UK’s biggest pub chains has urged Boris Johnson to impose a ‘liberal immigration system’ to mitigate issues over staffing in bars.Full Article
Wetherspoon chief Tim Martin calls for more migration from EU over staff shortage
