Line of Duty’s Adrian Dunbar to star in new ITV detective drama
Published
He became a household name through his role as one of TV’s most loved detectives, and now Adrian Dunbar is set to play the lead in a new cop show.Full Article
Published
He became a household name through his role as one of TV’s most loved detectives, and now Adrian Dunbar is set to play the lead in a new cop show.Full Article
Line Of Duty actor Adrian Dunbar will take on a new policing role in detective drama Ridley for ITV.