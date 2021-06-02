Man charged with murder of flower seller
A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a flower seller who was fatally stabbed close to his stall in north London, the Metropolitan Police said.Full Article
The family and friends of a popular flower stall seller have paid tribute to a "very special man" after he was stabbed to death.