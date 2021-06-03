Will the new travel lists mean I can go on a summer holiday?
Published
The Government will update its travel lists on Thursday, but what will the announcement mean for holidaymakers?Full Article
Published
The Government will update its travel lists on Thursday, but what will the announcement mean for holidaymakers?Full Article
Portugal will be added to the amber travel list as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps raised concerns of a new coronavirus mutation..
Huntsville/Madison County coronavirus news conference for 4/8/2021