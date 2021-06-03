Birmingham sees Covid cases rise by nearly 50 per cent in a week
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Devon Covid rates are bucking the national trend
Exeter Express and Echo
Cases are down 14.8 per cent week-on-week and at a lower infection rate than before step 2 began in April
Covid cases up by more than 50 per cent in a week in Birmingham
Tamworth Herald
More coverage
COVID: Police on vigil to enforce night curfew in Kerala, Tamil Nadu
ANI
As COVID cases are on uphill across country, several states have announced night curfew and partial lockdown. Police officials were..