The Queen will meet US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace has announced.Full Article
Queen to meet President Biden and First Lady at Windsor Castle
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Queen to meet President Biden at Windsor Castle
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Queen will meet US President Joe Biden when he visits the UK for the G7 summit later this month, Buckingham Palace has..
More coverage
The Queen to Meet Thirteenth American President During Her Reign, Joe Biden, In-Person in June
Veuer
The anticipated meeting between President Joe Biden and the Queen appears just around the corner. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the..