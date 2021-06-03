Holiday hopes dashed with no countries added to green travel list
No new destinations will be added to the green travel list in the Government’s latest update, the PA news agency understands.Full Article
Quarantine-free holidays are becoming harder and harder for British residents
Heathrow traveller Jill Osborne, who is flying to Portugal for business and pleasure, booked the flight a couple of weeks ago,..