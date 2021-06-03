Portugal is coming off the safe travel list, with no further changes to the green list.Full Article
The countries on green, amber and red list after new update
Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Portugal removed from travel green list
Sky News UK Studios
No new countries have been added to the UK's green travel list and Portugal, the only one on it, has been moved to amber.
All green, amber and red list countries after travel changes
Nottingham Post
The Latest: France to welcome back foreign tourists
SeattlePI.com
-
Bonjour! France welcoming back (vaccinated) tourists
SeattlePI.com
-
Holiday chaos as UK removes Portugal from travel green list
SeattlePI.com
More coverage
Portugal's removal from green list a 'heavy blow' for travel sector
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Portugal will be added to the amber travel list as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps raised concerns of a new coronavirus mutation..