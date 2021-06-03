Public Health England said early evidence suggests there may be an increased risk of hospital admission from the variant that originated in India.Full Article
Indian variant now dominant in UK - and increased risk of hospitalisation
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Indian variant ‘dominant in UK’ as confirmed cases rise 79%
The Covid-19 variant that originated in India is now believed to be dominant in the UK, with early evidence suggesting it may lead..
Belfast Telegraph