The research also suggests the levels of these antibodies are lower with increasing age and that levels decline over time.Full Article
Pfizer vaccine recipients have lower antibodies targeting Indian variant
Bishops Stortford Observer0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
People who had Pfizer jab have lower antibodies against Indian variant
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is primarily being given to under-30s in the UK
Leek Post and Times
Pfizer jab recipients have lower antibodies targeting Indian variant, study suggests
People who have received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have fewer antibodies targeting the Indian COVID-19 variant compared to other..
Sky News